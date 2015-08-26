(Repeats story with no change to text)
* As deficit declines, so does public interest in it
* Biggest funder of anti-deficit movement doesn't waver
* Some U.S. lawmakers eye measures adding to deficit
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 As the U.S. government's
budget deficit has declined, so has anxiety about it in Congress
and on the presidential campaign trail, but one family and the
Washington "deficit hawk" community it bankrolls are unfazed.
Among the capital's many activists, few names are as closely
linked to one issue as the Peterson family is with attacking the
deficit and the federal debt.
Yet they face a growing struggle to win attention for the
cause as the deficit has shrunk to less than a third of its
level when President Barack Obama took office, making it a less
pressing issue for politicians and the public alike.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Tuesday the
deficit will likely be $426 billion in fiscal 2015 and decline
further to $414 billion in fiscal 2016. That would be its lowest
level since 2007. The deficit peaked at $1.4 trillion in 2009.
Nevertheless, Michael A. Peterson, president of a $1-billion
foundation set up in 2008 by his father Peter G. Peterson and
devoted to fiscal reform, warns that the long-term federal
fiscal picture is still dire and vows to fight on.
"The budget is not front and center right now, and there's
not a lot of political will in Washington to solve it right now,
but I don't think that means that there's a view that this
challenge isn't still a major issue," he told Reuters.
"We still have a very significant long-term debt problem."
Increased tax revenues on a strengthening economy, modest
budget restraint imposed since 2011, and sharply reduced
spending on foreign wars have all helped bring the deficit down.
Still, the CBO projected that the public's holdings of U.S.
federal debt - the accumulation of years of deficits - is
projected to hit $13.2 trillion this year, up from $12.8
trillion last year, and to rise above $20 trillion by 2025.
PETERSONS UNDETERRED
"Pete" Peterson, 89, co-founded The Blackstone Group, a
major financial firm, in 1985 after serving in the 1970s as U.S.
secretary of commerce. He set up the Peter G. Peterson
Foundation to address "key fiscal challenges threatening
America's future and to accelerate action on them."
Since 2009, the foundation has given $7.6 million to an
anti-deficit group called the Concord Coalition, and $6 million
to another group, the Committee for a Responsible Federal
Budget. These groups were founded in the 1980s and 1990s to
advocate for "responsible" fiscal policy.
By issuing studies, holding conferences and offering up
experts for public appearances, they campaign against deficits
and the debt. They help shape a fiscal debate that still flares
sometimes.
Budget conflict is expected to return to Congress in the
coming months when the federal debt ceiling is reached again,
with conservative Republicans expected to make demands and
perhaps issue shut-down threats around it.
The foundation will continue to fund the deficit hawk
groups, said Michael, Peter's 45-year-old son.
"There's still an enormous challenge," he said.
Reuters asked to speak with Peter Peterson, but the
foundation responded by offering his son for an interview.
The Petersons, who advocate for a balanced budget through
increased revenue and spending cuts, say the rising debt burden
is a threat to the U.S. standing in the world and to future
generations of Americans.
DEFICIT CONCERN SLIPS
A Pew Research Center poll this year found that 64 percent
of respondents called the deficit a top public policy priority,
down eight percentage points since 2013.
Resolve over the deficit and the debt has slipped in
Congress, too. Earlier this year, lawmakers set aside cuts in
Medicare reimbursements for doctors, though the CBO said this
would add $141 billion to the U.S. debt in the next decade.
With big budget decisions ahead in September and October,
advocates of more defense and domestic spending are clamoring to
exceed budget caps imposed by a law passed in 2011, when
anti-deficit worry was high, under a rule known as the
sequester.
Steve Bell, senior director of economic policy at the
Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that also has received
money from the Peterson Foundation, complained of "complacency"
among policymakers on the debt and deficits.
"It is unfortunate that of the nearly two dozen candidates
running for president today, virtually none of them have placed
a focus on this important issue," he said in a statement.
Liberal critics say the "deficit hawks" lost some
credibility a few years ago with apocalyptic warnings that
didn't pan out.
A decade from now, CBO said, if present laws hold steady,
U.S. debt held by the public will equal roughly 77 percent of
gross domestic product, a broad measure of the economy's size.
That would rank the United States roughly 32nd in
debt-to-GDP among the nations, with many far more indebted, such
as Japan at more than 220 percent. Greece, Italy, Spain, France,
Canada and Britain are also more indebted in this way.
Robert Bixby, executive director of the Concord Coalition,
said his group and the Committee for a Responsible Federal
Budget are refocusing on the national debt and trying to draw
attention to it as part of the 2016 presidential campaign.
"The real issue has always been our unsustainable fiscal
policy ... it was a problem before the recession and it's still
a problem," Bixby said.
