By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK May 16 U.S. companies are hiring more workers and home prices, stock markets and energy production are climbing. But a sudden narrowing in the U.S. budget deficit could trump all that - and provide another leg up for U.S. asset prices.

The Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday slashed its budget deficit forecast for the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30 to $642 billion, a massive $203 billion cut from its estimate in February.

The non-partisan budget referee also estimated the deficit will drop to just $378 billion by 2015, or just 2.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The reduction is quicker than anyone would have thought possible just six months ago. That has tamped down concerns investors have about unsustainable debt levels hurting the economy, and lessened fears that partisan bickering in Washington over the budget and the federal debt limit will create massive uncertainty for financial markets.

That improvement and the U.S. economy's relative strength is likely to bring further flows of money from overseas, particularly as the euro zone remains in deep trouble. Other major engines of the global economy such as China and Brazil have been sputtering.

"People talk of a great rotation from bonds to stocks. I think the great rotation will be from non-U.S. to U.S. assets," said Richard Bernstein, chief executive officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors.

"People think world growth will come from outside the U.S. I think they're in for a surprise."

While the U.S. economy is only expected to expand by about 2 percent this year, the growth rate is expected to rise closer to 3 percent next year, according to a Reuters poll of economists published this week.

A steady improvement in the housing market over the last year and a decline in the jobless rate last month to 7.5 percent, its lowest in four years and down from a high of 10 percent in 2009, have burnished the appeal of U.S. assets.

The housing market gains have also allowed government-controlled mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to pay the U.S. Treasury big dividend payments, which - along with higher tax revenues from individuals and corporations - are helping the budget.

A big expansion in domestic oil and gas production from shale deposits is adding to the optimism. International Energy Agency Executive Director Maria van der Hoeven said this week that "North America has set off a supply shock that is sending ripples throughout the world."

All of that is helping to draw investors to the United States. This year through May 13, investors worldwide have put $70.48 billion into funds that hold U.S. stocks, according to fund-tracking firm EPFR Global. Over the same period last year, investors pulled $8.53 billion out of those funds.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both hit new record highs on Wednesday, while the dollar has soared against most currencies. Low interest rates have also sent investors scrambling for better returns, pushing average yields on U.S. junk bonds below 5 percent for the first time ever.

"There is absolutely a school of thought that sees Europe in neutral, Japan still a big question mark and the U.S. perhaps not great but doing a whole lot better," said Todd Petzel, chief investment officer at Offit Capital Management, which oversees $7.2 billion.

"In that world, you will see more cash flow into the United States. People will want to own dollar-based assets."

While some of the good news is already priced in, strategists at money managers think there's still room for a run higher.

"The stock market has a lot further to go," said Wells Capital Management chief investment strategist James Paulsen, who expects the S&P to hit 1,700 this year and then pause briefly before rallying for several more years. The S&P ended on Wednesday at 1,658.

"We may get a pause or a bit of a selloff, but continued good news - on deficits, on energy, on unemployment - all these things will continue to contribute to rising equity values. We'll get to a point where it's a risk not to be in," he said.

DEFICIT WORRIES NOT OVER

There are good omens for the dollar as well, since a surge in domestic energy production is helping to trim the trade deficit, while a declining budget deficit should draw in more investment capital, Petzel said.

The greater resilience of the U.S. economy compared with Europe will provide fodder for those who argue that the U.S. government took the right steps after the financial crisis by providing stimulus to the economy - even if it came at the cost of a surging budget deficit - rather than embarking on the austerity policies partly pursued in Europe.

"The U.S. approach shows that if deleveraging is more gradual ... you will do better on your deficit projections because the economy won't be collapsing under your feet," said Alessio de Longis, a portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds.

Of course, some fear that the short-term improvement in U.S. public finances will make lawmakers less likely to seek to tame government health and welfare spending (often described as entitlement spending), which could become an increasing burden as more people from the baby boom generation retire.

The United States still has a negative outlook from all three of the major credit rating agencies.

While Standard & Poor's already cut the country's sovereign rating to AA-plus in 2011, both Fitch and Moody's Investors Service have said they could make their first cuts to the triple-A U.S. rating this year. Both of those agencies have emphasized the need for the United States to put its debt-to-GDP ratio on a more sustainable footing.

The CBO projections show the deficit rising again later in the decade.

Steven Hess, lead U.S. sovereign credit analyst at Moody's Investors Service, called the latest budget projections "favorable news," but said: "What we have said consistently is what we're looking for is a downward debt trajectory over the medium term...although the levels are lower, the pattern has not really changed."

"To get the deficit on a good trajectory you need to have higher growth and government policy to cut entitlements, which has not happened," said Jeffrey Gundlach, head of Los-Angeles based DoubleLine Capital, which manages $59 billion.

WHITHER BOND YIELDS

Indeed, there's fear in some quarters that the improvements in the economy and the budget are part of a false dawn created by the U.S. Federal Reserve's printing of money to fuel its bond buying program. Once the Fed turns off the presses and stops soaking up government and mortgage debt, they argue, the economy's outlook will look far less rosy.

A reduction or end to Fed bond buying could push up the 10-year Treasury yield, which has been hovering just below 2 percent.

Paulsen said he expects it to end the year "closer to 3 percent than 2 percent" and advocated "lightening up on interest rate-sensitive stocks in the second half," including utilities and real estate investment trusts.

Of course, U.S. assets are far from the only game in town.

Both Petzel and Paulsen said select emerging markets will do well, while Bernstein said he is also overweight Japan, noting that a similar monetary easing campaign by the Japanese central bank has enhanced the appeal of Japanese assets. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 has gained more than 45 percent this year.

But he said U.S. assets will continue to appeal to investors because "the United States is farther along in the healing process than a lot of other nations.

"We are in a secular period of outperformance for U.S. assets." (Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan, Luciana Lopez, David Gaffen and Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Martin Howell & Kim Coghill)