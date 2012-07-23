RENO, Nevada, July 23 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Monday there was no reason across-the-board budget
cuts should occur at the end of this year, saying lawmakers in
Congress ought to agree on a balanced plan to avoid the widely
feared pinch.
In a speech to veterans, Obama said it was still possible to
avert the pending cuts to defense and other areas that stem from
a failure to reach a deal to reduce the federal deficit.
"There's no reason that should happen because people in
Congress ought to be able to come together and agree on a plan,
a balanced approach that reduces the deficit and keeps our
military strong. It should be done," he said.
(Reporting By Alister Bull in RENO and Margaret Chadbourn in
WASHINGTON; Writing by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Jackie Frank)