NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, NOV 19 - NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 19 The White House said on Saturday it hoped a special congressional budget panel would come to an agreement in coming days in line with suggestions that U.S. President Barack Obama laid out in September.

"We very much hope the super committee will fulfill its mandate," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in Bali, where Obama is attending a summit with Asian leaders.

'We hope that in the coming days the committee will produce something that meets the principles the president laid out in his proposal," Carney said. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Ed Lane)