(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to show pilot worked for regional
carrier contracted to fly under name Delta Connection, not Delta
Air Lines)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
Oct 30 An off-duty pilot for a regional airline
has been charged with fondling a 14-year-old girl seated next to
him on a Salt Lake City-bound Delta Air Lines flight, but he
contends he was sleeping at the time, authorities said on
Wednesday.
Michael Pascal, 45, was returning to his home in Utah on
Saturday after piloting an early-morning flight from Salt Lake
City to Detroit when the alleged incident occurred. Pascal
worked for a regional carrier contracted to fly under the name
Delta Connection, according to a Delta Air Lines spokesman.
Pascal plans to plead not guilty to a federal charge of
abusive sexual contact with a minor, said his lawyer, Rhome
Zabriskie. The pilot's initial court appearance is scheduled for
Thursday in federal court in Salt Lake City.
If convicted, Pascal faces a maximum of two years in federal
prison, said Melodie Rydalch, spokeswoman for the Salt Lake
City-based U.S. Attorney's Office.
The girl, identified in court papers as R.S., was flying as
an unaccompanied minor when she was seated in a window seat next
to Pascal, who had a middle seat, according to the criminal
complaint against the pilot. The girl had crutches due to a foot
injury, the documents said.
Pascal helped the girl get a blanket and asked about her
injured foot, the complaint said. She lowered the armrest
between them, spread the blanket over her lap, pulled her legs
toward her chest and went to sleep, according to the document.
When she awoke, according to the complaint, the armrest had
been raised and the palm of Pascal's hand was touching her inner
thigh and gripping her buttock. He was leaning against her and
"clearly awake" with his eyes open, the girl told authorities.
The complaint stated the girl elbowed the pilot and pointedly
asked him what he was doing. Pascal apologized, said he had been
asleep and hurried for the bathroom, the documents said.
The girl notified a flight attendant and switched seats with
another passenger at the rear of the airplane.
Pascal was detained at the Salt Lake City airport and
questioned by the FBI. Pascal said he raised the armrest between
himself and the girl because he was crowded by the man in the
aisle seat, according to the complaint.
He said that he fell asleep with his hands in his lap, awoke
to the girl jabbing him and did not know where his right hand
was when he was awakened, according to the complaint.
Pascal, a resident of Park City, Utah, and the divorced
father of a teenage girl, was "blindsided" by his arrest, said
Zabriskie, his attorney.
"It's his practice to take a nap on these return flights,"
he said. "Everything was going normally until he felt an elbow
jabbing him and he woke up and that's when his horror began."
