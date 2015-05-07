WILLISTON, N.D. May 6 A BNSF train
that derailed in central North Dakota on Wednesday was carrying
railcars owned by Hess Corp, 10 of which caught fire and
forced the evacuation of a nearby town, the oil producer told
Reuters late Wednesday.
Emergency crews worked into the night to extinguish the
fire. No one was injured.
Hess, the third-largest North Dakota oil producer, said BNSF
is leading cleanup efforts but added it stands ready to assist.
The New York-based company said it is "fully compliant" with
new North Dakota crude-treatment standards that went into effect
last month. The standards, designed to mitigate the incendiary
effect of crude-by-rail disasters, require combustible elements
be filtered out of crude oil.
It remains unclear whether the new standards helped reduce
the fire caused by the derailment, but politicians, first
responders and other witnesses described a subdued scene.
"The scene is very anticlimactic and rather nondramatic,
which is all very good," Congressman Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said
in an interview after leaving the site.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Ken
Wills)