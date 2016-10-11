Oct 11 Three train tankers carrying oil from an Exxon Mobil lube plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey, derailed overnight but there was no spill, local media reported on Tuesday.

The derailment, which happened on private property in Paulsboro, occurred as one of the rails was bent, the report said, quoting a police official. (Source: bit.ly/2e469GH) (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)