Oct 11 Three train tankers carrying oil from an Exxon Mobil lube plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey, derailed overnight but there was no spill, local media reported on Tuesday.
The derailment, which happened on private property in Paulsboro, occurred as one of the rails was bent, the report said, quoting a police official. (Source: bit.ly/2e469GH) (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.