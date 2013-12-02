By Curtis Skinner
YONKERS, N.Y. Dec 2 A New York commuter train
that derailed on Sunday morning, killing four people, was
traveling nearly three times faster than the speed limit for the
curved section of track where it crashed, officials said on
Monday.
The seven-car Metro-North train's brakes were working
properly but were applied just seconds before it derailed,
investigators said. They said black-box recorders recovered from
the train showed it had been traveling at 82 miles per hour (132
kph) before entering the 30-mile-per-hour (48-kph) curve.
The recorders showed the train's brakes were applied "very
late in the game," National Transportation Safety Board member
Earl Weener told reporters.
He said that the NTSB was investigating driver error as a
possible cause of the crash, but had not yet ruled out other
possibilities. NTSB officials did not indicate how long their
review would take.
Sunday's crash, in which 11 people were also critically
injured, snarled travel on Monday for the roughly 26,000 people
who normally ride Metro-North's Hudson line serving suburbs
north of New York City.
It was the latest in a string of problems to affect the
railroad, including a May derailment in Connecticut that injured
more than 70 people.
The NTSB's Weener said the train was speeding even before it
entered the curve as the posted speed limit on the straightaway
is 70 miles per hour (112 kph). A freight train derailed in the
same place in July.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York said he had been
stunned to learn how fast the Metro-North commuter train was
going before the derailment.
"When I heard about the speed, I gulped," Schumer said at a
press conference in Yonkers, New York, not far from the crash
site. "It sort of takes your breath away, for a train to be
going 82 miles per hour around that curve is just frightening.
And the fact that it was going 82 miles per hour, even in the 70
mile per hour zone before the curve started raises so many
questions."
The crash happened about 100 yards (meters) north of Metro
North's Spuyten Duyvil station in the Bronx, an area where the
Hudson and Harlem rivers meet. One car was toppled near the
water.
NO BRAKE PROBLEMS
"We do know that two minutes before the curve the train was
going at 60 miles per hour (97 kph) and had accelerated then up
to 82 miles per hour prior to entering the curve," Weener said
in an interview with CNN.
The train's throttle was reduced to idle six seconds before
derailing and its brakes were activated five seconds before the
accident, Weener said at the press conference.
"At this point we are not aware of any problems or anomalies
with the brakes," Weener told reporters. Asked if the crash was
the result of operator error, he replied, "At this point in
time, we can't tell."
Anthony Bottalico, the general chairman of the driver's
labor union, the Association of Commuter Rail Employees,
identified the driver as William Rockefeller of Germantown, New
York. Bottalico said Rockefeller has "never been disciplined on
his job on the railroad."
Rockefeller, who is in the hospital, was scheduled to meet
with NTSB officials on Wednesday, Bottalico said.
"He's very traumatized," Bottalico said. "He's devastated by
the loss of life, by the injuries to the passengers and his
fellow crew members, and he's extremely upset about all of it."
The driver was tested for drugs and alcohol after the crash,
although the results of those tests have not yet been provided
to the NTSB, Weener said. As part of standard investigative
procedure, officials seized his cell phone.
Schumer said the engineer "has a good reputation."
Work crews on Monday used cranes and heavy equipment to lift
the derailed cars back onto the tracks, a first step toward
clearing the scene and returning the tracks to service. Some
sections of track were twisted and broken.
New York City's deadliest subway train accident was blamed
on speeding. On Nov. 1, 1918, a Brooklyn Rapid Transit train
derailed with a poorly trained young motorman in his first day
on the job at the controls, killing 93 people, according to
several histories of the event. Accounts of the train's speed
vary, but the Brooklyn prosecutor at the time blamed the
accident on excessive speed and disregarding signals.
Commuters on Monday bemoaned their slower trips but some
also expressed gratitude at not having been on the derailed
train on Sunday.
Santa DeFeis, a 50-year-old legal secretary of Tarrytown,
New York, said she had to add 20 minutes to her commute to drive
to another rail station on a line not affected by the accident.
"It's a big inconvenience," she said. "But it was a tragedy
what happened. People lost their lives."