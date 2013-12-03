NEW YORK Dec 3 Drug and alcohol tests conducted on the driver of a New York commuter train that derailed on Sunday, killing four people, have come back negative, National Transportation Safety Board member Earl Weener said on Wednesday.

The seven-car Metro-North train was traveling at 82 miles per hour (132 kph), nearly three times the 30-mph (48-kph) speed limit for the curved section of track where it crashed, investigators have said. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)