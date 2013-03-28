UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 28 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reopened a rail line in western Minnesota on Thursday, a day after a mile-long train hauling crude oil from Alberta, Canada, derailed in the area, spilling up to 30,000 gallons of oil.
"The rail line was formally re-opened early Thursday morning, following full track repairs and mandatory inspections," said Canadian Pacific spokesman Ed Greenberg in an email.
Greenberg said the clean-up near the town of Parkers Prairie, 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis, is progressing. He added the investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.