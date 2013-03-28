March 28 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reopened a rail line in western Minnesota on Thursday, a day after a mile-long train hauling crude oil from Alberta, Canada, derailed in the area, spilling up to 30,000 gallons of oil.

"The rail line was formally re-opened early Thursday morning, following full track repairs and mandatory inspections," said Canadian Pacific spokesman Ed Greenberg in an email.

Greenberg said the clean-up near the town of Parkers Prairie, 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis, is progressing. He added the investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing.