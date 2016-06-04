Trump says 'nothing is off the table' for response to Iran
June 4 Fire crews have extinguished a fire that raged in Oregon after a Union Pacific Corp train carrying crude oil derailed on Friday and burst into flames, the Federal Rail Administration said.
The accident, which forced the evacuation of a school and the closure of a highway, has renewed calls for stronger regulation to guard communities against crude-by-rail accidents.
It was the first major oil-by-rail incident in the United States in a year.
A quarter-mile evacuation remained in place around the scene near the tiny town of Mosier, outside of Portland, but it was expected to be lifted later on Saturday, the Federal Rail Administration (FRA) said on Saturday in an email.
The accident happened alongside Oregon's scenic Columbia River gorge and the Environmental Protection Agency, Coast Guard and FRA officials were still on site and continued to monitor the river.
There were no reports of oil entering the river, the FRA said.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Susan Fenton)
