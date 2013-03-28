UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, March 28 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's oil spill in Minnesota is now estimated at less than 15,000 gallons, down slightly from earlier estimates of between 20,000 and 30,000 gallons, Minnesota officials said on Thursday.
Freezing temperatures at the site have made it difficult to take up the spilled oil, said Dan Olson, spokesman for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and the cleanup is expected to take another day or two.
So far, 1,000 gallons of spilled oil have been recovered following the derailment on Wednesday, Olson said.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.