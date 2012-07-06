British firm Bunzl reports higher-than-expected full-year profit
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
July 6 Several cars in a Metro train derailed in a Washington, D.C, suburb on Friday but none of the 55 passengers on board were injured, and investigators will look into whether heat was a factor in the accident, a transit spokesman said.
The three cars that derailed in a tunnel in Hyattsville, Maryland, stayed upright, said Philip Stewart, a spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Stewart said, and other passengers were put on a bus.
The cause of the derailment has not been determined, but extreme heat may have been a factor, Stewart said.
Heat can affect rail tracks, he said, and the temperature in Hyattsville was in the high 90s on Friday.
The train that derailed was a Green Line train from Greenbelt, Maryland, to Washington, D.C. (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.
SEOUL, Feb 27 The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defence system, the defence ministry said.