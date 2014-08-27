Aug 27 The first interdealer trading platform
aimed at opening up credit derivatives markets to new
competition has hit roadblocks due to resistance from some banks
that dominate such trading, according to several people familiar
with the situation.
Derivatives markets continue to revolve around the small
group of dominant banks, and credit markets have become more -
not less - concentrated since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Regulators have sought to change that by opening up trading
to new competition to increase transparency and reduce the
concentration of risks seen as one of the factors that
contributed to the crisis.
GFI Group, a New York-based broker with an active
interdealer credit platform, has been planning to add fund
managers for several months. But the brokerage has had to change
terms of its trading and multiple funds that planned to
participate have pulled out after they came under pressure from
some large banks, according to seven people familiar with the
situation.
A number of hedge funds and other firms seeking to make
markets in derivatives are keen to access new systems. They say
that some banks are using their clout to throw up barriers that
range from adverse pricing policies, slowing technological
innovation and warning them that they may lose access to client
markets if they trade on interdealer venues.
Not all fund managers are anxious to join new trading venues
and prefer to wait to see how reforms evolve as they also adapt
to new technology and regulatory requirements.
Trading mandates are being introduced slowly and there are
numerous ways to avoid participation. Banks have also won
exemptions that will allow them to maintain much of the current
market structure.
"There is a lot of effort to try to maintain the status quo
in the market," said Sean Owens, a director of fixed income
research and consulting at Woodbine Associates in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Banks argue that they offer several free services, including
research, and it is not fair for investors to take advantage of
those services and then seek to trade around them. They also
argue that many companies and investors are better served with
private trades tailored to their specific needs.
None of the large banks active in credit derivatives and
contacted by Reuters would speak on the record.
So far, the market is a far cry from the structure envisaged
by the regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC), which requires all trading venues to be open to any
participants and allow all to trade with each other.
Trading swaps on new electronic venues has been one of the
most contested reforms of the $300 trillion derivatives markets
in the United States as these contracts form a large part of
bank profits. A study by consultancy McKinsey in June estimated
banks could lose up to $4.5 billion in revenues annually because
of electronic trading.
Resistance of established players puts interdealer brokers
such as GFI in a bind: they want to open to new clients but
cannot afford losing the business of dealers that control the
bulk of market liquidity.
"Interdealer brokers have always wanted to get customer
business," said David Weiss, senior analyst at research firm and
consultancy Aite Group in New York. "But the banks will say, 'if
you do that I'll pull my business and I'll tell everyone else
that I'm pulling my business and I'll tell them why'."
Some banks are more open to market reforms than others and
Weiss expects ingrained habits and technical issues that also
slow the change to be overcome over time.
"At some point it's going to happen, the time it takes for
this transition to occur is decreasing," Weiss said.
BANK PRESSURE
GFI dropped plans for fully anonymous trading on its credit
platform because of pressure from several banks, said four
people familiar with the situation. GFI spokesperson Patricia
Gutierrez declined comment.
Revealing trading parties after a trade gives banks
certainty that they are only trading with other dealers, who
typically receive better prices. But it identifies fund managers
if they gain access, exposing them to backlash from large banks.
The Managed Funds Association, which represents the world's
largest hedge funds, said in a letter to the regulator last
month that revealing names risks "potential retaliation by
liquidity providers in the still prevalent dealer-to-customer
market."
Several hedge fund managers that had planned to join GFI's
credit platform received phone calls from multiple banks that
indicated that they would stop trading with them or send them
unfavorable pricing if they joined an interdealer venue, people
familiar with GFI plans said.
At least three funds backed away after the calls, which were
made in May when GFI was getting ready to add fund managers to
its credit platform.
People contacted by Reuters declined to speak on the record
or name the funds or banks involved, citing retaliation
concerns.
Today, asset managers depend on a few large banks to access
the market. Order books, such as interdealer venues are not yet
anonymous or open and liquid enough and banks' refusal to trade
with funds would severely crimp their trading abilities.
Unlike the $580 trillion interest-rate swaps market, the
largest and most diverse privately traded derivatives market,
the $21 trillion credit derivatives market is highly
concentrated, and dominant banks can better control access.
Not all fund managers are seeking changes. Many investors
want to count among a bank's favored clients, which can carry
privileges such as being among the first to be offered new
issues and more favorable swaps pricing.
Funds that are eager to start trading on order books,
though, cite a number of barriers to access and the hedge fund
association has asked the regulator to prioritize a review of
the trading venues to address these.
It also asked the regulator to finalize rules that would
restrict bank ownership of swap execution facilities because of
conflicts of interest.
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Douwe
Miedema in Washington; Editing by David Gaffen and Tomasz
Janowski)