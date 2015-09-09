WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The White House is getting ready to nominate a former U.S. House of Representatives Republican staffer to an open spot on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates derivatives, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the White House was considering Brian Quintenz, now with Saeculum Capital Management, for the job. Former Republican Commissioner Scott O'Malia left the agency last year to lead a lobbying group. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)