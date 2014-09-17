Sept 17 The Michigan Strategic Fund board gave
final approval on Wednesday for the sale of up to $450 million
of 30-year revenue bonds for a downtown Detroit arena that will
be home to the National Hockey League's Detroit Red Wings.
The financing plan calls for $250 million of tax-exempt
bonds back by increases in tax collections on real estate and
personal property from the development. The bonds will be priced
through underwriter Merrill Lynch. Another $200 million of
taxable bonds backed by arena concession fee payments will be
privately placed with Comerica Bank.
The Detroit Downtown Development Authority, which will own
the arena, approved the financing plan on Tuesday.
The authority has been working more than a year on a "new
multipurpose events center" of at least 650,000 square feet that
will have 18,000 seats and retail space. It expects it to open
in 2017.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge is evaluating Detroit's plan for
restructuring its debts and exiting the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history. With the plan seen as likely to win
his approval soon, city leaders are talking about a revitalized
future for the city of less blight and more economic
development.
In a briefing memo, Mark Morante, senior advisor at the
Michigan Economic Development Corporation, described the arena
as an "innovative facility that will act as a powerful generator
of economic activity and be a good urban neighbor."
He added that private parties will develop the area around
the arena, making an "aggregate capital investment of at least
$200,000,000 in projects."
That development will occur concurrently with the arena work
"to more rapidly generate jobs, positive economic impact and
transformation of the district," Morante wrote.
