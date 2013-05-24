(Corrects size of global art market in paragraph five)
By Steve Neavling
DETROIT May 24 As part of his efforts to solve
Detroit's financial crisis, the city's emergency manager Kevyn
Orr has asked for an appraisal of the collection at the Detroit
Institute of Arts, sparking fears in artistic and philanthropic
circles that he means to auction off the city's artistic jewels.
Orr was appointed in March by Michigan's Republican Governor
Rick Snyder to tackle the shrinking city's long-term debt
problem, which the emergency manager estimated at $15 billion in
a recent report on the state of Detroit.
Orr's spokesman Bill Nowling insists that the appraisal is
not about having an artistic fire sale, but more about being
ready when bondholders and their insurers, who will be asked to
absorb considerable losses, inquire about the artwork.
"If we are going to ask creditors to get a big haircut, we
have to look at how to rationalize all of the city's assets,
including the artwork," Nowling told Reuters late on Thursday.
"We obviously don't want to get rid of art."
Although Orr is seeking an appraisal for the collection,
museum officials and local media claim it is worth several
billion dollars. But recent prices at auction for pieces similar
to those likely to be sold could not immediately be obtained.
Several published sources have estimated the total annual value
of fine art auctions by Christie's and Sotheby's at $8 billion,
and estimates of the global art market top $60 billion.
The Detroit Institute of Art's collection features several
works by Vincent van Gogh, including a self portrait, Auguste
Rodin's "The Thinker," paintings by Henri Matisse, Edgar Degas,
Rembrandt, Caravaggio, ancient sculptures, plus enormous and
famous murals of Detroit by Diego Rivera.
Many of the works in the institute's collection have been
gifted over the years by local noteworthy families from the
city's glorious industrial and commercial past, such as scions
of the Ford family.
The city's museum is funded by a regional tax, and a
nonprofit operates the museum. So if the city wants to sell off
the artwork, it could take a judge to decide whether Detroit has
the authority to do so.
