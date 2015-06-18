June 18 Detroit ended fiscal 2014 with a $53.4 million balance in its general fund budget as the city's historic bankruptcy allowed pension and other payments to be skipped, according to the city's annual financial report posted on a regulatory website on Thursday.

The city, which exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in December 2014, had ended fiscal 2013 with a $73 million deficit.

The report posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's disclosure website said the budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2014 benefited from a $120 million federal bankruptcy court-sanctioned borrowing and a court-ordered stay that allowed it to skip $176.2 million in payments to its two public pension funds. Detroit also defaulted on payments for certain outstanding bonds.

The financial report noted that 10 percent pay cuts and other measures, along with reductions in health care benefits helped the budget. As for revenue, income taxes and state aid rose by $13.1 million due to the improving economy, while casino taxes fell by $6.8 million and property taxes were down by $4.5 million.

The city used the bankruptcy to shed nearly $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations. In fiscal 2014, bankruptcy and restructuring costs totaled $132 million, which was the primary reason Detroit's cumulative deficit rose to $146 million from $132.6 million at the end of fiscal 2013, the report said.

"While the bankruptcy substantially reduced the city's obligations, especially legacy pension and retiree health costs, challenges and risks remain to secure the liquidity to fund the resources necessary to provide satisfactory city services such as public protection and transportation," the report said.

It added that Detroit's "liquidity risk" will continue until the city's court-approved debt adjustment plan is effectively implemented over the long term and quality of life issues are addressed.

A delay in the release of the fiscal 2014 audit led Detroit to postpone the public sale of $275 million of fixed-rate bonds to replace variable-rate debt the city privately placed with Barclays Capital last year to finance its bankruptcy exit. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)