DETROIT Jan 15 Despite forecasts that Michigan
will have a budget surplus, a top state legislator on Wednesday
warned that Detroit should not expect a state bailout for the
struggling city that has filed the largest municipal bankruptcy
in U.S. history.
Michigan House Speaker Jase Bolger, a Republican, wants much
of the extra money to go toward tax cuts, according to
spokesman Ari Adler.
"A direct bailout for the city by the state is not an option
Speaker Bolger will consider, but many other options exist that
deserve to be explored," Adler said in an email. "It's still too
early to say what, if any, legislative action would be needed."
Bolger has spoken with U.S. District Judge Gerald Rosen, the
chief mediator in the bankruptcy, Michigan Republican Governor
Rick Snyder and others about "the best way to resolve Detroit's
bankruptcy in a way that saves the state money and alleviates
future financial liabilities," Adler said.
Bolger is not part of the ongoing mediation talks in the
Detroit bankruptcy case, Adler added.
State Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville, a
Republican, met with Rosen before Christmas and has not spoken
with him since then, Richardville's spokeswoman Amber McCann
said in an email.
Detroit filed for bankruptcy in July 2013 and says it has
more than $18 billion in debt. Michigan will have an extra $971
million in revenue for its fiscal 2015 budget, according to
local media reports.
The next development in Detroit's bankruptcy case may take
place on Thursday when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes is
scheduled to rule on whether to approve a termination payment to
end costly interest-rate swap agreements.
The city and UBS AG and Merrill Lynch Capital
Services, a division of Bank of America, agreed to end
the swaps, for $165 million, a 43 percent discount. The judge is
also scheduled to rule on a request by the city to borrow $285
million from Barclays Plc to pay the swaps
termination fee.