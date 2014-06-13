BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
June 13 A settlement over the treatment of outstanding limited-tax general obligation bonds in Detroit's historic bankruptcy case has been reached, U.S. Bankruptcy Court mediators announced on Friday.
Details of the settlement, reached between the city and two unnamed parties that either own or insure "a large majority" of the bonds, are in "the final documentation process" and were not disclosed, according to the mediators' statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.