Aug 14 The Detroit City Council on Thursday
approved four bond issues to raise cash to pay settlements with
some city creditors, according to the city clerk's office,
offering a glimpse at how Detroit intends to finance its exit
from the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
The council signed off on the public sale or private
placement of $5.5 billion of water and sewer revenue refinancing
bonds that would fund the tender of existing bonds and raise
additional cash for improvements.
Bondholders have an Aug. 21 deadline to sell their water and
sewer bonds back to the city, which will not proceed with the
deal unless enough bonds are tendered.
The question remains how the U.S. municipal bond market will
receive the bonds, along with three other deals the council
approved to cover public retiree healthcare and bondholder
agreements. The city tested the faith of investors when it
defaulted on various bonds over the last 14 months, but at the
same time it says interest in the water and sewer bonds is high.
The council also approved $632 million of financial recovery
bonds secured by the city's limited-tax general obligation
pledge, which makes the repayment of the bonds a first priority
for the city's general fund budget.
Proceeds from that issue would be allocated to certain
unsecured creditors, including $218 million for a voluntary
employee beneficiary association (VEBA) retiree healthcare plan
for general city workers, $232 million for a VEBA for police and
fire personnel, and $33.6 million for the Downtown Development
Authority.
Those allocations reflect deals Detroit has struck with
various retiree groups and others in order to win their support
for the city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt.
Two other bond sales would finance settlements with owners
of certain unlimited-tax general obligation bonds (UTGO) and
limited-tax bonds (LTGO), which are also incorporated into the
plan. The UTGO creditors are set to recover 74 percent of their
investment, while the LTGO creditors would get 34 percent.
After Detroit filed for bankruptcy in July 2013, it
defaulted on more than $500 million of GO bonds it determined to
be unsecured debt, including bonds secured by a specific
property tax levy approved by city voters. The defaults and
Detroit's desire to invalidate $1.45 billion of pension debt
have roiled the muni market.
The sale of nearly $288 million of distributable state aid
fourth lien restructured bonds through the Michigan Finance
Authority would help fund the UTGO settlement. The bonds would
be secured by the city's unlimited-tax GO property tax pledge
and would come fourth in line after existing Detroit bonds paid
from the city's share of state aid.
Another $55 million of financial recovery bonds, secured by
the city's limited-tax GO pledge, would cover the LTGO
settlement. More than two-thirds of the $161 million of
outstanding LTGO bonds were held by BlackRock Financial
Management or insured by Ambac Assurance Corp, according to city
documents.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes has set Aug. 29 for the
start of a crucial hearing on whether Detroit's debt adjustment
plan should be confirmed, allowing the city to exit bankruptcy
and implement the settlements. That could lead to another round
of bond issues, as the city looks to borrow for an exit finance
facility.
