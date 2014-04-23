CHICAGO, April 23 Detroit's future once it exits
the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history will depend on
oversight, the city's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"I believe the post-bankruptcy structure is absolutely
critical and that right now is a big question mark," John Hill
told a conference sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of
Chicago and the Civic Federation, a Chicago-based government
finance watchdog group.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing
Detroit's case, recently raised the idea of a court-appointed
monitor. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, has
mentioned the possibility of a control board similar to one used
for New York City's fiscal crisis in the 1970s.
While Kevyn Orr, the city's state-appointed emergency
manager who took Detroit to bankruptcy court, is expected to
leave his position in September, Hill said the state has the
option of replacing him if necessary.
Hill, who was appointed CFO last November, said it was
important for the city's elected officials to participate in
reforms. They will be responsible for executing the debt
adjustment plan once it wins court approval and the emergency
manager departs.
Hill also said the city's broken financial systems must get
fixed to maximize revenue collection.
"There has to be a point of view and vision how this
organization should operate and everything has to line up with
that vision," he said.
"No one wants to get out of bankruptcy and get back in
there. So sustainability is a key element," Hill told reporters
after addressing the conference.
Detroit faces a Friday deadline to submit its fourth
revision of a key supporting document for the debt restructuring
plan. Rhodes has scheduled a Monday hearing on final approval of
that document, which details the financial woes that led the
city to bankruptcy in July 2013 and how creditors, including
retirees and bondholders, would fare under the plan.
One big uncertainty has been the future of Detroit's water
and sewer department. Rhodes last week revived the idea of a
regional authority despite the fact that talks between Detroit
and its three nearby counties had broken down.
Hill said there were other options for water and sewer
services such as privatization and that a final decision would
be made before Orr leaves.
Hill, a certified public accountant, headed Washington
D.C.'s Federal City Council from 2004 to 2012. He previously
served as executive director of that city's Financial Control
Board, which was created by Congress in 1994 to take over the
U.S. capital city's finances and budget.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Tom Brown)