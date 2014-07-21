July 21 Detroit's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history is feasible, according to an expert witness report obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Martha Kopacz, a senior managing director at Phoenix Management Services in Boston, who was chosen by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes in April as an expert witness in the historic case, also concluded in her report that the plan's revenue, expense and payment assumptions are reasonable.

