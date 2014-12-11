Dec 11 Law firms and consultants reached
agreements with Detroit over fees they charged the city for work
on its historic bankruptcy, federal court mediators said on
Thursday.
The mediators said in a statement that the agreements, which
were not disclosed, are subject to approval by Judge Steven
Rhodes, who has overseen the city's bankruptcy that ended on
Wednesday. As of Oct. 24, fees and expenses totaled nearly $141
million, with law firm Jones Day submitting the biggest bill,
totaling $52.3 million.
The deals were reached "after intensive negotiating sessions
over the past several weeks" involving representatives of the
law firms and consultants, and the city's emergency manager,
mayor, council and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, the statement
said. It added "all issues were robustly negotiated."
The mediators noted that the agreements were their final
work in the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy, which
Detroit filed in July 2013.
The city officially exited bankruptcy on Wednesday with a
court-approved plan to shed $7 billion of its $18 billion of
debt and obligations.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan had raised the possibility that
the fees would grow to $180 million. After Rhodes approved the
bankruptcy plan last month, city lawyers pressed him to review
the charges carefully, expressing concerns that any payments
exceeding the budgeted amount of $130 million would come from
funds intended for city services.
Rhodes then created a mediation process to sort through
objections to the charges.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lisa Lambert in
Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)