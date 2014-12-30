Dec 30 Detroit's historic bankruptcy, which
officially ended earlier this month, cost the city nearly $178
million in fees and expenses for teams of lawyers and
consultants, according to a city court filing on Tuesday.
Jones Day, Detroit's lead law firm for the biggest-ever
municipal bankruptcy which was filed by the city in July 2013,
billed the most by far, at $57.9 million.
The city, which exited bankruptcy on Dec. 10
, paid a total of nearly $165 million out of its
general fund budget for professional fees for itself and for a
court-appointed committee representing Detroit retirees, as well
as for a fee examiner, court mediators and experts hired by U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, the filing showed. That amount
was $12 million under the $177 million Detroit had budgeted in
its plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and obligations.
The city also reported $1.04 million in fees paid out of an
enterprise fund and almost $12 million in fees paid by its two
pension funds.
Rhodes on Dec. 15 ordered the city to file a final
disclosure of fees and expenses by Tuesday, noting that he "will
determine what further process is appropriate to determine the
reasonableness of fees."
Rhodes had sent the city and its bankruptcy team into
mediation over the fees after Detroit officials raised concerns
that burgeoning legal costs could eat in to money needed for
city services. On Dec. 11, court mediators announced fee deals
subject to Rhodes' approval were reached, but did not disclose
any details.
