Feb 4 Detroit's price tag for lawyers,
consultants and other professionals hit $13.7 million in the
first 75 days of its historic bankruptcy, according to a report
filed late Tuesday by a court-appointed fee examiner.
The tab for professional services covers the period
beginning with Detroit's July 18 bankruptcy filing until the end
of September and likely has mushroomed since then, as lawyers
spent significant time before U.S. bankruptcy judge Steven
Rhodes, even throughout the holiday season.
The fees and expenses Detroit incurred through the end of
September were "substantial" but also unavoidable given
circumstances of the bankruptcy, wrote Robert M. Fishman, who
was appointed fee examiner in August, in his first quarterly
report to the U.S. bankruptcy court.
"Due to the magnitude and complexity of the case, the
novelty of the legal issues, the extremely tight time frames
imposed by the court and the strong differences in opinion
between the various parties about what to do and how to do it,
it was (and continues to be) inevitable that the costs
associated with the services provided by the various
professionals were going to be significant," Fishman said in the
report.
The fees date from July 18, when Detroit filed the biggest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in an effort to address
more than $18 billion in debt and other liabilities. The city's
labor unions, pension funds, bond insurers and other creditors
have fought various aspects of the case, efforts that have
churned up large fees for Detroit's team of bankruptcy
professionals.
Detroit's bill for fees was $11.4 million, with the biggest
fees, $6.59 million, coming from Jones Day, the law firm that
previously employed Kevyn Orr, the city's state-appointed
emergency manager.
Jones Day's top bankruptcy attorneys, Bruce Bennett and
Corinne Ball, both billed at the highest rate of any of the
firm's lawyers, at $1,000 per hour. That is a raise for both
from what they received in major cases of recent years. Ball led
Chrysler through its Chapter 11 case, initially billing $900 per
hour, while Bennett took the Los Angeles Dodgers through its
bankruptcy at $975 an hour, according to public records in those
cases.
Expenses from Jones Day and other parties working on
Detroit's case totaled about $348,000, according to Fishman's
report. Detroit also is responsible for bills incurred by a
committee of its retired workers that was created by the federal
court at the city's request. The committee's fees totaled nearly
$1.96 million while the expenses were $61,500.
By comparison, fees and expenses in the first 90 days of
Chrysler's bankruptcy case, also led by Jones Day, totaled about
$36 million for armies of lawyers, bankers and advisers from 13
different firms, according to court records in that case.
Professional fees eventually topped $100 million in the Chrysler
bankruptcy.
Jefferson County, Alabama, which was the largest municipal
bankruptcy before Detroit, spent about $25 million on its
two-year stay in court protection, according to court records.
The fee examiner's report provides 1,600 pages of details of
how each professional hired by Detroit has spent their time
spending taxpayer money, broken down into six-minute intervals.
On the first day of the bankruptcy filing, Bruce Bennett
spent 96 minutes on conference calls regarding Ernst & Young,
another 12 minutes on calls with Miller Buckfire and 96 minutes
discussing an alternative restructuring proposal with insurance
companies. Total bill: $3,400. Corinne Ball spent nine hours and
36 minutes the first day dealing with issues relating to the
city's water and sewer department for a little under $10,000.
Bankruptcy is normally practiced in a fish bowl compared with
other areas of law. Lawyers, accountants and other advisers have
to provide detailed logs of their time billed on a case, broken
down into six-minute intervals.
But thanks to a quirk in the bankruptcy code, Chapter 9
municipal cases do not require disclosure of what is spent on
lawyers and advisers. Despite that, Judge Rhodes, who is
overseeing Detroit's case, appointed a fee examiner to ensure
bills were reasonable.
While no one likes to have their bills picked over, some
attorneys said Fishman's appointment to review invoices might
actually be welcome, because it may be seen in some quarters as
evidence that lawyers billing $750 an hour might be considered
reasonable.