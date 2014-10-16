(Adds confirmation from city spokesman that settlement reached,
background)
DETROIT Oct 16 Detroit reached a settlement
with its final major holdout creditor, Financial Guaranty
Insurance Co, a spokesman for the city's emergency manager
confirmed on Thursday.
Bill Nowling, spokesman for Kevyn Orr, said details on the
settlement will be announced in U.S. Bankruptcy Court later
Thursday morning. The settlement with the bond insurance company
could speed up court approval of the city's plan to exit the
biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
The 11th-hour deal came after the bankrupt city and FGIC,
which has $1.1 billion on the line from insuring Detroit pension
debt, participated in court-ordered mediation last week.
The trial on Detroit's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt
began on Sept. 2 and is now winding down, with closing arguments
expected next week. After that, Judge Steven Rhodes must
determine if the plan is fair to creditors and feasible for the
city to enact.
Detroit reached a settlement with its fiercest opponent,
bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc, last month.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen
Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)