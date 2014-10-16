DETROIT Oct 16 A settlement between Detroit and
its last major hold-out creditor, Financial Guaranty Insurance
Co, resolves all issues involving the city's outstanding pension
debt, an attorney for the city said on Thursday.
Corinne Ball, an attorney at law firm Jones Day, told U.S.
Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes that the settlement
includes an option for FGIC to develop the Joe Louis Arena and
parking garage for multi-purpose uses, including a hotel. Under
the settlement, FGIC, which has a $1.1 billion exposure from
insuring the pension debt, will drop its objections to the
city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the
biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy, Ball said.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen
Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)