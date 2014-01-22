Jan 22 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will soon
announce support for "significant state participation" in a plan
to protect Detroit's public pensions and the city's art museum
in an effort to help resolve key issues in the city's bankruptcy
case, U.S. Bankruptcy Court mediators said on Wednesday.
The mediators, who are participating in Detroit's historic
municipal bankruptcy case, said the Republican governor intends
to work with the state legislature to gain support for the plan.
Last week, a group of foundations said they pledged more
than $330 million to help preserve the Detroit Institute of
Arts' collection and assist in shoring up the cash-strapped
city's retirement fund.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing By Dan Burns)