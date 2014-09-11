(Adds Syncora comment on recovery rates)

By Lisa Lambert

DETROIT, Sept 10 A federal judge has delayed until Monday the landmark trial on Detroit's plan to exit bankruptcy, as the city neared a deal with bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc, one of its most formidable hold-out creditors.

Syncora had argued it had been short-changed compared with other creditors. As part of the deal, Syncora will drop its objection to the restructuring plan, which could clear the way for the plan to win swift approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes.

Syncora and the city reached an agreement in principle and requested the delay late Tuesday. Rhodes approved the delay on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Syncora will receive new notes totaling $23.5 million, according to a term sheet Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr released. Detroit's city council must approve the terms and is set to meet on Monday.

"(The settlement) should shorten the trial because if Syncora withdraws its objections, many of the witnesses will fall off the list," said Melissa Jacoby, law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Rhodes began a confirmation hearing on Detroit's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt last week and had scheduled hearing dates through Oct. 17.

Syncora would receive 26 cents on the dollar, compared with the recovery of 10 cents on the dollar the city originally offered, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing two sources familiar with the deal.

But Syncora's attorneys put out a statement late Wednesday criticizing the estimate, saying the deal resolves separate disputes through a variety of means and makes calculating a single recovery rate nearly impossible.

"The global deal between Syncora and the city cannot be accurately quantified in terms of cents on the dollar," the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, said. "This makes the range of recovery by Syncora very speculative, but it is almost certainly much lower than reported."

Much of the agreement involves land and leasing deals, muddling an exact valuation.

Syncora will form a subsidiary to handle the property deals in the settlement, which also extends the company's lease of part of the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.

The subsidiary would lease a parking garage for 30 years, investing $13.5 million over five years in upgrades and receiving all garage net income plus a 40 percent return. Meanwhile, it has the option of taking ownership of six empty downtown lots to develop.

The settlement also creates an asset pool that rests on the city issuing $88.4 million bonds backed by parking revenue and carrying a 5 percent coupon. Syncora would receive 24.055 percent of the pool, or a $6.25 million credit toward purchasing property and annual cash payments of $2.4 million from parking assets.

However, the deal requires that Syncora settle claims and counterclaims with interest-rate swap providers UBS AG and Merrill Lynch Capital Services, a unit of Bank of America .

Syncora would receive $5 million to resolve liability involving the swaps under the deal. U.S. Judge Gerald Rosen, the chief mediator in the case, has set a mediation session with the city, Syncora and the swap providers for Thursday.

The deal leaves bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, as the last major hold-out creditor. An attorney for FGIC told Rhodes his client needed until Monday to review documents for the potential Syncora settlement.

FGIC has a $1.1 billion exposure in Detroit's bankruptcy from guaranteeing payments on the city's pension debt.

In a statement, FGIC said it has not agreed to any potential settlement involving Detroit's $1.4 billion of pension certificates of participation, but remains open to "good faith settlement discussions."

FGIC has been pushing for the city to sell or monetize works at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) to fatten payments to creditors. Detroit instead plans to spin the museum off into a nonprofit corporation.