By Joseph Lichterman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 25 Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn
Orr did not speak about filing for Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy in his first meetings with Michigan state officials
before he was named to his post, according to testimony he
delivered on the third day of the city's bankruptcy eligibility
trial.
Orr's testimony came in the last 50 minutes of Friday's
session, which offered only a brief glimpse of what may be the
most critical testimony as Detroit seeks to establish a case
that it is bankrupt and has a right to work out its stark
financial problems under protection of a bankruptcy court.
Orr said he first met with Gov. Rick Snyder's staff on Jan.
29 when representing his former law firm, Jones Day, as part of
a team pitching to advise the state on how to restructure
Detroit. Orr subsequently met several times with Michigan
officials in February, and a Chapter 9 filing was not discussed
in those meetings, Orr said in response to questions.
Gov. Snyder named Orr to the emergency manager job on March
25. Orr said he at first resisted the appointment because he
anticipated the strain on his family, including two young
children.
In a lighter moment under questioning from Gregory Shumaker,
a former Jones Day colleague, Orr said he was surprised his wife
allowed him to take the demanding emergency manager job and move
from the Washington, D.C., area to his post in Detroit. "I
thought she would shut it down fairly quickly," Orr said.
When Orr returns to the stand on Monday, he likely will be
asked to explain his efforts to negotiate with the city's
numerous creditors, including retirees and pension funds, before
the city filed for the largest-ever Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy on July 18.
The questions to Orr Friday afternoon were confined largely
to a review of his career before being appointed by Snyder to be
emergency manager in late March.
Snyder also is expected to testify Monday.
In testimony earlier on Friday, Detroit Police Chief James
Craig, whom Orr appointed on July 1, mainly spoke of the
"deplorable" condition of the department when he assumed the
job.
Two-thirds of the city's police cars were worn out, and it
took 50 minutes on average for Detroit police to respond to an
emergency call, Craig said.
Craig, a Detroit native who returned after stints as police
chief in Cincinnati and Portland, Oregon, after more than two
decades at the Los Angeles Police Department, compared Detroit's
response time with those in other cities. It takes seven minutes
in Los Angeles, five to six minutes in Cincinnati, and three to
four minutes in Portland for police to respond to an emergency
call, he said.
Still, most of the session on Friday was dedicated to the
testimony of Kenneth Buckfire, one of the city's top
consultants, who testified that cuts to public pensions and
retiree healthcare were inevitable given Detroit's sagging
financing.
A key claim made by attorneys representing the city's
unions, retirees and pension funds is that Orr and his team were
intent on filing for bankruptcy and did not make best efforts to
negotiate with them prior to the bankruptcy filing. They also
claim that plans to cut pensions would violate the Michigan
Constitution.
But Buckfire said he did not have to recommend to Orr that
pensions for the city's retirees be cut as a way to help Detroit
navigate through debts and liabilities that total $18.5 billion.
Buckfire said it was clear that the city did not have the
funds to pay the unsecured pension payouts without cutting them.
"It was a function of the mathematics," said Buckfire, who
said he did not think it was necessary for him or anyone else to
recommend pension cuts to Orr.
"Are you saying it was so self-evident that no one had to
say it?" asked Claude Montgomery, attorney for a committee of
retirees that was created by Rhodes.
"Yes," Buckfire answered.
Buckfire, a Detroit native and investment banker with
restructuring experience, later told the court the city plans to
pay unsecured creditors, including the city's pensioners, 16
cents on the dollar. There are about 23,500 city retirees.
On Thursday, Buckfire was questioned by attorneys from Jones
Day, the city's attorneys in the bankruptcy filing.
This portion of the trial is to determine whether the city
is eligible to undergo Chapter 9 restructuring. To qualify for
bankruptcy, Detroit must prove the city is insolvent and that it
negotiated in good faith with creditors, or that there were too
many creditors for negotiations to be feasible. The city also
must prove it desires to enact a restructuring plan.
U.S. District Court judge Steven Rhodes, presiding over the
trial expected to last at least through next Tuesday, is not
expected to rule until at least mid-November on whether the city
is eligible to undergo restructuring in bankruptcy.
The city has said about half of its liabilities stem from
retirement benefits, including $5.7 billion for healthcare and
other obligations, and $3.5 billion involving pensions.
Meanwhile, the Detroit City Council opted on Friday not to
propose an alternative to a $350 million debtor in possession
financing commitment that Orr secured from Barclays PLC last
week. The council previously rejected the Barclays deal, which
is subject to approval by the federal bankruptcy court. Orr
wants to use a portion of the money from the deal to end costly
interest-rate swap contracts at a discount.
"It's unfortunate that the city council has decided to again
say no to an important restructuring component to the city
without proposing a viable plan or alternative of their own,"
said Bill Nowling, Orr's spokesman.
'THE RIVER DENIAL'
As the cross-examination of Buckfire began Friday morning,
Nowling said on Twitter, "the journey up the River Denial
continues for union and creditors attorney(s)."
In an exchange with attorney Lynn Brimer, representing the
Retired Detroit Police Members Association, Buckfire testified
that the state and Jones Day were talking about filing for a
Chapter 9 bankruptcy at least as early as March 2012. But he
said negotiating with creditors was preferable and that
bankruptcy was an option of last resort.
Buckfire said that Orr told him that the city decided to
file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy on July 18 rather than the
following day as had been planned.
"He said they were concerned about losing control of the
process," Buckfire recalled Orr telling him.
Detroit's filing on July 18 came less than 10 minutes before
lawyers for the city's pension funds and retirees had rushed to
another court to try to block it, according to attorneys who
were present in a Lansing, Michigan, courthouse at the time.
The two pension funds were seeking to safeguard Detroit
retiree pension benefits by challenging the authority of Snyder
to authorize a bankruptcy proceeding, because of protections for
pensions in the state's constitution.