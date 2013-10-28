DETROIT Oct 28 Detroit's financial status was
"shocking" when he first took office, the city's emergency
manager said in federal court testimony Monday, and no
knowledgeable person ever has disputed his claim that the city
is insolvent, he added.
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr painted a grim picture
of life in Detroit, from a fire department with faulty equipment
to blighted neighborhoods where school children say they are
afraid of "everything" as they walk to school or their bus
stops, at the start of what could be a pivotal day in the city's
bankruptcy eligibility trial.
Orr was testifying Monday morning and Michigan Gov. Rick
Snyder was expected on take the stand Monday afternoon as
Detroit seeks to prove it is bankrupt and entitled to protection
from creditors under the federal Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy
law. City unions, pension funds and retirees are among those
opposing Detroit's bankruptcy petition, the largest-ever
municipal bankruptcy filing.
Resuming testimony from late Friday, Orr on Monday said when
he arrived in March, it was clear the city was in dire financial
straits. "I knew things were bad. It was somewhat shocking just
how dire it was," Orr testified.
He added, "No one, on a serious basis, has ever disputed to
me that the city is insolvent."
Orr in March assumed the powers of the elected mayor and
city council, appointed by Snyder under Michigan's sweeping
emergency manager law. Four months later, the former corporate
bankruptcy lawyer took the city to bankruptcy court.
Orr, testifying on the fourth day of the historic Chapter 9
bankruptcy trail on Monday morning, said that the city's public
school children have responded that they are afraid of
"everything" as they take scary walks to get to school.
"They usually pick up a stick or a rock on the way to school
or the way back because that's what they've had to walk through
to get to the bus stop to get to school," said Orr in response
to a question from Gregory Shumaker, one of the city's attorneys
from the Jones Day law firm.
Orr is the fifth, and likely the most important, witness
called by the team of lawyers from Jones Day, Orr's former law
firm. Snyder is scheduled to take the witness stand Monday
afternoon, a rare court appearance by a sitting governor.
Orr and Snyder are among city witnesses seeking to show
Detroit has met the test that it is eligible to file for
bankruptcy restructuring, which will be decided by the presiding
federal bankruptcy judge, Steven Rhodes. To be eligible for
bankruptcy, Detroit must prove it is financially insolvent, that
it negotiated in good faith with creditors or there were too
many creditors to make negotiation feasible. It also must
establish that it has a desire to restructure its finances.
Detroit's public sector unions, retirees and pension funds
have all objected to the filing. They say the city negotiated in
bad faith and argue that Michigan's constitution prevents
retiree pensions from being cut.
Orr is expected to face tough questions under
cross-examination by lawyers representing the city's unions,
pension funds and retirees.
There were precious few protesters outside the courthouse
Monday morning, but union officials were expecting a crowd in
the afternoon when Snyder testifies.
A FADING CITY
Detroit, birthplace of the automotive industry that
attracted laborers from the U.S. South as it rose to become a
manufacturing giant, once had a population of 1.8 million, in
1950, when it was the fifth-largest city in the United States.
Today, its residents number less than 700,000, and the city has
one of the highest violent crime rates in the country.
It is some $18.5 billion in debt, including what Orr says is
$3.5 billion in pension debt.
Orr and his team have asserted that pension liability should
be treated as unsecured debt, to be paid at about 16 cents on
the dollar in the city's proposed restructuring proposal, should
Rhodes agree that it is eligible for bankruptcy.
One of those pensioners is Donald Smith, 68, who sat in a
lawn chair he brought with him on a city bus outside the federal
courthouse in downtown Detroit early Monday morning.
Smith said he cannot afford to take a pension pay cut. He
gets about $840 a month pension for his 29 years of city
employment, on top of his monthly $1,000 Social Security
benefits, he said.
"After I pay my rent, the phone, the light bill, and for my
medicine, I end up with about $200 a month for food and the rest
of it," said Smith, who was bundled up in a jacket and scarf as
temperature was 35 Fahrenheit (1 Celsius) just before sunrise on
Monday.
The trial began last week with three full days of hearings.
The city called two of its top financial consultants to the
witness stand to highlight the city's financial insolvency. One
of the criteria Detroit must meet to prove its eligibility is to
show Rhodes that it is insolvent.