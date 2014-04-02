A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
April 2 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved Detroit's plan to borrow $120 million from Barclays PLC to improve services in the cash-strapped city, according to newspaper reports.
The loan deal received previous approval from the Detroit City Council and Michigan's Local Emergency Financial Assistance Loan Board. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
* Holdings of Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., came to 4.97 percent, or 3.6 million shares, on 16 March 2017
CAIRO, March 20 Egypt's new stamp duty on stock exchange transactions will come into effect in May and include for the first time a 0.3 percent levy for investors acquiring more than a third of a company's stocks, deputy finance minister Amr al-Munayer said.