May 12 The U.S. government on Monday filed an
objection to Detroit's plan to deal with $18 billion of debt and
exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in the nation's history.
The filing addressed regulatory and monetary disputes
between the city and two federal agencies. The Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) wants assurances that Detroit will
follow its regulations under the adjustment plan. The filing
said the city had not responded to so-called carve out language
provided by the EPA.
While the plan acknowledged that the Department of Housing
and Urban Development (HUD) holds an unimpaired, secured claim
totaling $90 million, the federal agency disputes that amount.
Instead HUD pegged the aggregate amount of unpaid principal
and interest on loan guarantee contracts at $111.9 million. The
filing said discussions between the city and HUD were ongoing.
"To date however, the debtor has not yet agreed with HUD's
figure and HUD therefore files this objection to preserve its
right to contest the claim amount stated in the plan," the
filing stated.
The U.S. objection joined several others that were filed on
Monday in opposition to Detroit's plan, which will be the
subject of a U.S. Bankruptcy Court confirmation hearing that
starts in July. Judge Steven Rhodes must ultimately determine if
the plan is fair and feasible.
Objections filed by Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties
centered around issues with Detroit's water and sewer
department, which serves their residents.
"The city appears willing to engage in a game of chance,
jeopardizing the (water and sewer department), and thus the
region, by putting the (department's) operations at risk. It
does so by, among other things, stripping necessary funds from
the water and sewer system at the expense of a healthy
(department)," Oakland county said in its objection.
Some bondholders and bond insurers also raised objections to
the city's proposed treatment of more than $5 billion in
outstanding Detroit water and sewer revenue bonds.
Bond insurance company Financial Guaranty Insurance Co
(FGIC) protested the plan for failing to tap non-core assets of
the city including the Detroit Institute of Arts.
A key component in the plan is $816 million pledged by
philanthropic foundations, the institute and the state of
Michigan, subject to legislative approval, to ease pension cuts
for Detroit retirees.
FGIC said that deal "is not fair, equitable or reasonable."
Even UBS AG and Merrill Lynch Capital Services, a
unit of Bank of America, filed a limited objection about
wording in the plan concerning their hard-fought deal to settle
interest-rate swap agreements at a much-discounted payment by
the city of $85 million.
The investment banks said while Detroit has told them the
plan does not mean to impair their secured creditor rights, the
city has not agreed to add clarifying language to the plan.
