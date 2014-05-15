DETROIT May 15 A federal judge on Thursday
refused to give some of Detroit's creditors unfettered access to
art works and related documents in order to pursue a plan to
increase the pot of money available for bankrupt Detroit to pay
its debts.
Bond insurance companies Financial Guaranty Insurance Co and
Syncora Guarantee, as well as European banks and others had
asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to direct the city and the
Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) to cooperate with their efforts
to assess the art work in an effort to develop offers to
monetize all or some of it.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing Detroit's historic
bankruptcy case, declined to force the city to cooperate with
the effort, turning down a request to remove art work from the
walls of the DIA for appraisal purposes. But he said that DIA
was willing to give creditors access to works not on display.
"We were hopeful that the city would cooperate fully with
the four parties that expressed interest in entering into
transactions that would fully monetize the art, which could
generate up to $2 billion for the city and creditors,
substantially greater value than the city would receive pursuant
to the so-called 'grand bargain,'" FGIC said in a statement.
Under the city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit
the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, philanthropic
foundations, the DIA and the state of Michigan would come up
with $816 million over 20 years to ease pension cuts on Detroit
retirees and prevent a sale of art to pay city creditors.
FGIC said that deal places politics over the financial and
legal realities of the situation "and will almost certainly
result in drawn-out litigation that no one wants."
FGIC and Syncora, which are on the hook for making full
payments on Detroit bonds they insured, are in a shrinking group
of creditors continuing to fight the city's debt plan. Kevyn
Orr, Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager, has been
reeling in settlements with other creditors including the city's
two retirement systems.
According to the court filing by FGIC and other creditors, the
entire art collection could fetch $1.75 billion if it were sold
or could be used as collateral for a $2 billion loan.
"The city could use the proceeds of the loan to make the
contributions to the retirement systems it currently proposes to
fund pursuant to the DIA Settlement, and to enhance recoveries
to unsecured creditors," the filing stated.
(Reporting By Cherie Curry in Detroit, additional reporting by
Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Andrew Hay)