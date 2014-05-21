BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
May 21 A special Michigan House committee on Wednesday approved a nearly $195 million state contribution for a key element of Detroit's plan to adjust its $18 billion of debt and exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Legislation appropriating the money from Michigan's rainy day fund was part of an 11-bill package the committee approved and sent to the full House for consideration. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million