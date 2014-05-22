BRIEF-Panostaja: Takoma and Takoma Gears decide to file for bankruptcy
* Boards of Panostaja subsidiary Takoma Oyj and Takoma Gears Oy decide to file for bankruptcy
May 22 The Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday passed an 11-bill package that includes nearly $195 million in state funds for Detroit's plan to adjust its debt and exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
The legislation, which now heads to the Michigan Senate, also creates a state oversight commission for Detroit and requires the city to have a chief financial officer and a four-year financial plan.
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
* SquareTwo financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings and court supervised business restructuring