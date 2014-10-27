BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
DETROIT Oct 27 Holders of the bulk of Detroit's pension debt have signed off on a settlement and will drop their objections to the city's plan to exit bankruptcy, attorneys said on Monday.
Investment firms that own 90 percent of the $1.1 billion of certificates of participation insured by Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. were the last significant objectors in the case.
"I'm happy to report just in the nick of time we've resolved each and every one of the pending issues," FGIC attorney Alfredo Perez told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes.
Jonathan Wagner, the debt holders' attorney, said the firms were withdrawing their objections based on a final term sheet filed with the court Monday morning. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.