BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
DETROIT Dec 10 Detroit will officially exit the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy later on Wednesday, city and state of Michigan officials announced.
"It is time for the city to emerge from bankruptcy," Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr said at a news conference.
The effective day will trigger payments to city creditors under a debt adjustment plan confirmed by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge last month. (Reporting By Serena Maria Daniels, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lisa Lambert in Washington. Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million