(Adds details of costs and reductions, background on
bankruptcy)
Feb 12 The federal judge who oversaw Detroit's
historic bankruptcy case ruled on Thursday that the nearly $178
million charged to the city by law firms and consultants for
fees and expenses was reasonable.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes said he based his
decision mainly on the complexity of the bankruptcy case filed
in July 2013 as well as substantial reductions that the firms
agreed to make in their bills.
"The city is now on a path to success precisely because of
the expertise, skill, commitment, endurance, personal sacrifice,
civility and proficiency of all of the professionals in the
case, including most certainly those whose fees are subject to
review in this opinion," the judge wrote.
The biggest bill in the biggest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy came from law firm Jones Day, which had employed
Kevyn Orr before he was tapped by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
as Detroit's emergency manager in March 2013. For its role as
the city's lead attorney in the case, Jones Day charged $57.9
million. It shaved about $17.7 million off its fees and
expenses, according to the judge's order.
Financial advisory firm Miller Buckfire dropped its fee for
work on the city's debt restructuring to $22 million from $29.1
million, the order added. Fees from dozens of other firms
covered legal, actuarial, consulting and art appraisal services,
as well as mediation and court-appointed experts.
Detroit exited bankruptcy on Dec. 10 with a court-approved
plan to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and
obligations.
Rhodes said that the case involved numerous parties and
drafts of the debt adjustment plan, a myriad of legal and
factual issues, appeals and court-ordered mediation. His order
noted that actual fees and expenses totaled $183.2 million and
that amount was reduced to $178 million after the state of
Michigan covered $5.29 million of the costs.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by G Crosse and Jonathan
Oatis)