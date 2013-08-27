By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Aug 27 The federal judge overseeing
Detroit's bankruptcy filing is accelerating the already hurried
process of determining whether the city is eligible for
protection from its creditors.
Judge Steven Rhodes ordered late Monday that initial oral
arguments in the case begin on Sept. 18, well ahead of the Oct.
23 date he originally scheduled for the start of the trial on
the issue of eligibility.
Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history on July 18. Kevyn Orr, Detroit's state-appointed
emergency manager, has said he wants the city to be out of
bankruptcy court by the time his term as emergency manager is
scheduled to end in the fall of 2014.
Monday's order was the latest sign that Rhodes wants to set
an aggressive timetable to move the city through bankruptcy
court.
"A prompt oral argument on these legal issues will promote
just, speedy and efficient determination of the city's
eligibility to be a debtor" under the bankruptcy code, Rhodes
wrote on Monday.
Rhodes also said he would delay hearing objections to the
bankruptcy that center on potential cuts to retiree pensions,
which unions and retiree groups argue are protected by
the Michigan state constitution.
The judge wrote in his order that he "appreciates the
extraordinary importance of the pension rights," but he will not
consider arguments about potential cuts to pensions until after
he decides whether the city is eligible for bankruptcy.
The eligibility argument will center on whether Detroit is
insolvent, whether the city negotiated in good faith with its
creditors, or whether there were too many creditors to make
negotiations feasible.
The bankruptcy code requires only that Detroit's emergency
manager, Kevyn Orr, prove that the city is insolvent, Rhodes
wrote, adding that the city does not need to "prove that any
particular plan that it might later propose is confirmable."
Bill Nowling, Orr's spokesman, said Tuesday that delaying a
decision on the pension funds until the city has filed a
restructuring plan with the court was appropriate.
"We think the judge is absolutely right to say that that's a
plan of adjustment issue and should be litigated during that
phase of the proceedings."
Laura Bartell, a law professor and bankruptcy expert at
Wayne State University in Detroit, said the judge's decision to
postpone discussion of the pension issues was "logical."
In a June 14 report to the city's creditors, Orr said
unsecured creditors, including pension funds, will receive a pro
rata share of $2 billion of notes the city would issue and pay
off as its financial circumstances improve.
City workers and retirees would also face changes to their
pensions and health care coverage "consistent with available
funding," Orr said at the time, which was before the city filed
for bankruptcy.
Creditors filed 109 objections to the city's bankruptcy
before the deadline last week. In their objections, unions and
the city's two public pension funds made similar arguments,
claiming a bankruptcy filing will lead to an unconstitutional
reduction in retirement benefits.
The Sept. 18 hearing will be used to hear arguments on legal
issues in the case raised by city labor unions and others,
including the constitutionality of Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy and of the Michigan law that allowed the city to file
for bankruptcy.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees Council 25, in its filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Detroit, argued that Chapter 9 encroaches on states'
rights.
AFSCME, as well as the United Auto Workers and the city's
two retirement systems, also claimed that the state law Gov.
Rick Snyder used to appoint Orr violated the state constitution.
AFSCME's Ed McNeil, the chief negotiator for a coalition of
33 unions that represent most of the service workers for the
city, said in a statement that the union is concerned about the
hasty schedule.
McNeil added that "the order does not prohibit us from
making constitutional arguments or arguments about the pensions
at the September 18 hearing."
Arguments objecting to the underlying facts in the case,
such as whether the city negotiated with creditors in good
faith, will be heard on Oct. 23, as originally planned.
AFSCME and the organizations representing retired Detroit
police officers and firefighters also argued that Detroit has
not proven it is insolvent and has not negotiated in good faith
with its creditors.