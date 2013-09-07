Sept 6 Attorneys for Detroit made their case for
the city's request for bankruptcy in court papers on Friday,
knocking down individual objections to the process and saying
filing for protection would not necessarily cut pensions.
Unlike corporations or individuals, the city must prove it
is eligible for bankruptcy protection from creditors, and oral
arguments are set to begin later this month in the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Detroit.
In the court papers filed on Friday, the city refuted
objections one-by-one, taking on the unions, pension funds and
other creditors who are expected to oppose the Detroit
Bankruptcy in a series of hearings starting later this month.
The Detroit argument appears constructed to meet each of the
qualifications for bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the federal
bankruptcy code.
To proceed into bankruptcy, Detroit must overcome 109
objections filed in court, mostly from labor unions, that range
from accusations that the city failed to negotiate in good faith
to claims that Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager,
Kevyn Orr, overstepped his legal authority by filing for
bankruptcy.
Detroit's filing is focused on persuading federal bankruptcy
judge Steven Rhodes that the city is insolvent, had the legal
authority to file, and intends to implement a debt-reduction
plan. Detroit also must show that it either negotiated in good
faith with its creditors or that the number of creditors is so
large that negotiations were not feasible.
"Confronting a state-declared 'financial emergency' that
includes approximately $18 billion in debt, over 100,000
creditors, over 100 discrete bond issuances and related loans
(as well as multiple insurers of such bonds) and nearly
50 union bargaining units representing the City's employees -
all of which rendered any out-of-court solution impracticable -
the City commenced this Chapter 9 case on July 18, 2013," the
city argues in an opening passage of its filing.
The city takes on the basic requirement of financial
insolvency head on. The petition states that Detroit was
"cash insolvent," "budget insolvent" and "service delivery
insolvent". Without restructuring, Detroit states, it will
experience negative cash flows since it says it cannot
materially increase its revenues or reduce its expenses.
Claims that Detroit was not insolvent "offer little more
than innuendo and suspicion," according to the filing.
Negotiations were not feasible, Detroit added, because "the
numerosity and fragmented nature of the City's creditors made
negotiations with the creditor body impracticable."
No bond holders filed objections to Detroit's Chapter 9
petition, and the city notes that fact in arguing that no
bondholders claimed negotiations could be feasible.
Unions that object to the filing have claimed Detroit's
bankruptcy filing, in federal court, violates the U.S.
Constitution's protection of states' rights. Detroit countered
with a direct response in its brief: "Because States have a
'legitimate choice' whether to allow their municipalities to
invoke Chapter 9, Chapter 9 is not an unconstitutional
infringement of State sovereignty."
Objectors to Detroit's bankruptcy also claim Detroit's
filing violates a prohibition in Michigan's state constitution
against any "diminishment or impairment" of public-employee
pensions, but the city argues that no impairment has taken place
simply as a result of the Chapter 9 filing. "After the Governor
authorized the City to file this case, and even after the City
filed the Petition, the City's pension obligations have remained
unimpaired," the city argues.
The city's attorneys also said authorizing Chapter 9 would
not "diminish or impair any pension. These are simply steps that
begin the bankruptcy process."
The city said many of its 48 unions refused to negotiate on
behalf of their retirees, leaving it unable to bind 20,000
retirees with a single agreement.
"The majority of the unions either expressly indicated
unwillingness or legal inability to represent retirees or
neither agreed nor refused to represent retirees," said the
135-page document. Chapter 9 would help to solve that problem by
allowing formation of a committee of retirees to negotiate on
behalf of retired workers.
Chapter 9 bankruptcy, if granted, would give Detroit broad
latitude to deal with creditors while seeking to reorganize its
finances and reinvigorate one of the country's most blighted
urban areas. The city's population has plummeted to less than
700,000 from nearly 2 million over the past half century. City
services have broken down, thousands of homes have been
abandoned and crime has soared.
Orr has said he wants the city to be out of court by the
time his term is scheduled to end in the fall of 2014.
Unions sued Governor Rick Snyder before the bankruptcy was
filed in hopes a state court judge would find that by
authorizing a Chapter 9, the governor was violating the state
constitution which protects public pensions. The U.S. Bankruptcy
Court stayed those lawsuits.
In papers filed Friday, the state of Michigan asked the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court to reject those arguments or set them aside for
when the court will consider Detroit's plan to cut its debt.
There have been fewer than 700 municipal bankruptcies over
the past 80 years, and many cities have been found to be
ineligible. A bankruptcy judge ruled in 2011 that Harrisburg,
the capital of Pennsylvania, lacked the legal authority for its
bankruptcy petition.
However, bankruptcy experts generally expect Judge Rhodes
will find Detroit eligible for bankruptcy. Even then, city still
is expected to face challenges to its plans, particularly
involving disputes over the legality of cutting pensions and
disputes over the treatment of certain bonds as unsecured.
Rhodes has set five hours of oral arguments for Sept. 18 on
purely legal questions, such as the constitutionality of Chapter
9 and whether his court has jurisdiction.
Rhodes will oversee a trial beginning Oct. 23 on factual
disputes over the city's solvency and whether it negotiated in
good faith. On Tuesday, Rhodes will hear arguments about whether
Gov. Snyder must testify.