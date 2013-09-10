By Nick Carey and Joseph Lichterman
| DETROIT, Sept 10
DETROIT, Sept 10 After a testy exchange between
the judge presiding over Detroit's bankruptcy and a Michigan
official, attorneys for the state agreed on Tuesday to drop a
challenge to a request by creditors' lawyers to depose Governor
Rick Snyder on the city's eligibility for bankruptcy.
Citing executive privilege, the office of the state attorney
general had filed a motion late Monday arguing Snyder should not
be deposed. Creditors' attorneys had said they wanted the
governor's deposition to determine his motivation in approving a
request in mid-July from Detroit's state-appointed emergency
manager, Kevyn Orr, to take the city into Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
If Detroit's bankruptcy goes ahead, it will be the largest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. The city owes some $18.5
billion in long-term debt, and public sector unions have
challenged the bankruptcy filing on grounds that it violates
protections for worker pensions and benefits enshrined in
Michigan's constitution.
Some unions have also argued in filings that Snyder and Orr
arranged the bankruptcy filing specifically to target worker pay
and benefits.
Clearly annoyed, U.S. bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes took
issue with the lateness of the filing on Monday and said he had
half a mind to waive the Tuesday hearing.
Assistant state Attorney General Margaret Nelson, who
appeared in court to make the governor's case, argued that the
issue of deliberations on Snyder's part were not relevant to the
case.
But Judge Rhodes responded that as creditors had objected to
the bankruptcy based in part on Snyder's motives, it was too
late to cite executive privilege.
"It's hard for me to imagine what you thought they were
going to ask the governor in a deposition other than that," the
judge said. "That has been clear from the start."
"What else is there to ask him about?"
Attorneys for both sides agreed that Governor Snyder, a
Republican, will be deposed for three hours and that creditors'
attorneys may also depose Michigan's state treasurer, Andy
Dillon.
After the hearing on Tuesday, Sharon Levine of law firm
Lowenstein Sandler LLP, counsel for the union American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME),
said the agreement was "a victory for transparency."
"We want to understand the motivation behind the filing,"
she told reporters outside the courthouse.
Rhodes also delayed until Oct. 15 a hearing to begin oral
arguments surrounding legal challenges to the bankruptcy filing.
The city's labor unions and other objectors said the process was
too swift, so Rhodes tentatively rescheduled the beginning of
oral arguments from an original date of Sept 18.
An attorney representing a committee of city retirees said
the group would file its formal challenge to Detroit's
eligibility for bankruptcy later on Tuesday.
The trial on Detroit's eligibility for bankruptcy will begin
on Oct. 23. The city plans to submit a restructuring plan by the
end of the year.