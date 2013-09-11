DETROIT, Sept 11 The committee representing
Detroit's 23,500 public sector retirees is reaching outside
federal bankruptcy court and asking the United States District
Court in Detroit to hear arguments on whether the city's
bankruptcy filing is legal under the state and federal
constitutions.
In a motion filed shortly after midnight Wednesday, the
committee argued that Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is
overseeing Detroit's bankruptcy case, is "not constitutionally
authorized to exercise the judicial power to determine the state
and federal constitutional questions" that the committee raised
in its objections to the city's filing.
The committee's claim that the bankruptcy filing is
unconstitutional was part of a larger set of objections that it
submitted to the bankruptcy court on Tuesday. The committee also
said the city negotiated in bad faith with its creditors.
The city of Detroit last month persuaded Judge Rhodes to
approve formation of a nine-member retiree committee,
established to ensure retired city workers that aren't
represented by a union are represented in the bankruptcy case.
Detroit is paying the committee's legal and professional fees.