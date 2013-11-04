DETROIT Nov 4 Detroit retirees, unions and
pension funds continued to press their case on Monday that the
city did not negotiate in good faith before it filed for the
largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July.
Kevyn Orr, Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager,
testified on Monday that he did not mean to mislead city
retirees when he said during a June 10 public meeting that
pension rights were "sacrosanct" under Michigan's constitution.
"I wasn't attempting to mislead anyone, I was trying to say
we understood these issues around pensions," Orr said.
"What would you say to that retiree now about his rights?"
asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the
case.
"I would say that his rights are in bankruptcy now," Orr
said. "I'd say those rights are subject to the supremacy clause
of the U.S. Constitution."
"That's a bit different than sacrosanct, isn't it?" Rhodes
replied.
Orr, who wrapped up four days of testimony on Monday, has
repeatedly argued that pension benefits must be diminished as
part of Detroit's financial restructuring as U.S. bankruptcy law
trumps the Michigan Constitution, which protects public pension
benefits from being slashed.
But when another objecting attorney tried to ask Orr about
the supremacy clause, Rhodes interrupted, saying "We've had
enough testimony on the supremacy clause. It's not really within
the scope of this trial."
To be eligible for bankruptcy, Detroit must prove that it is
insolvent, that it negotiated in good faith with its creditors
or that negotiations were impracticable because of the number of
creditors.
Orr was the city's last witness, and the focus of the trial
will now turn to Detroit's unions, retirees and pension funds,
which will call their own witnesses in an effort to prove
Detroit is not eligible for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy.
Judge Rhodes is not expected to make a decision on
eligibility until next week at the earliest.
With more than $18 billion in debt and other obligations,
Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history
on July 18.
The city will submit a restructuring plan to the court by
the end of the year if it is found eligible for bankruptcy. Orr
has said he plans to stay in office until next autumn.
Detroit residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to elect
a new mayor. [ID: nL1N0IM05H]