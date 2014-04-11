PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT, April 11 A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge on Friday said the court should approve Detroit's settlement with two investment banks over soured swaps used to hedge interest rate risk on the city's pension debt.
Judge Steven Rhodes said the $85 million Detroit would pay UBS AG and Bank of America unit Merrill Lynch Capital Services is "reasonable." (Reporting by Cherie Curry Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and James Dalgleish)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.