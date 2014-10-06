By Lisa Lambert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 6 Detroit may take years before
fully functioning as a city, its mayor said on Monday as he gave
a tepid blessing to the plan for ending the city's historic
bankruptcy.
Mayor Mike Duggan was the last witness called by Detroit's
attorneys, who then rested the city's case in a U.S. Bankruptcy
Court hearing on the plan to adjust $18 billion of debt.
"We're about 10 percent where we need to be," Duggan said
about Detroit's current state. "It's going to be a multiyear
process."
Duggan also expressed qualms over the financing for exiting
the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy - a $325 million loan from
Barclays Capital intended to pay partly for creditor
settlements, consultant fees, operations and the "restructuring
and reinvestment initiatives" in the plan.
The mayor said Detroit would be able to carry out $1.7
billion worth of rebuilding initiatives as well as continue
daily operations called for in the plan of adjustment crafted by
the city's state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn Orr.
"I support this plan and I believe it is feasible," he told
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case.
But he cautioned that the plan could be affected by future
events.
"I can't predict a national recession. I can't predict
state-revenue sharing cuts. I can't predict different casinos
being approved," Duggan added.
Rhodes must decide two issues: if the plan for adjusting the
debt and obligations is fair to creditors and if the city can
follow it. With all but one major creditor - Financial Guaranty
Insurance Company - having settled with the city, much of the
focus has turned to whether the city will be able to afford the
spending the plan requires, and if the projections used in it
are reasonable.
Duggan said he began a lengthy review of the 1,111-page plan
after he learned he would have to testify on its feasibility,
having each city department analyze it. In the end he said he
was "pretty convinced" the plan could be carried out.
The plan projects Detroit receiving $200 million annually in
revenue sharing from the state of Michigan, but Duggan noted the
state has cut funds for local governments in the past.
Meanwhile, he said, the city's three casinos could face
increased competition from new Native American casinos in
Michigan.
Duggan also said the plan's expectation of 2 percent annual
income-tax revenue increases can happen only if the city's
population grows.
But the mayor, who worked previously on the troubled
finances of the Detroit Medical Center, held the deepest
reservations about exit financing and appeared shocked when
Rhodes said the loan was $325 million.
Duggan said that while more money was authorized for
borrowing, the city would take out only $275 million. After
Rhodes insisted the total draw-down was $325 million, Duggan
said there had been a $50 million overrun in bankruptcy
consultants' fees.
"I believe we need to keep the exit financing to the lowest
possible amount," Duggan said. "I would be very disturbed if we
had to borrow an extra $50 million because the consultant fees
did not stick to budget."
Rhodes said he understood that the higher amount was
intended to pay for a settlement with limited-tax general
obligation bondholders. Even then, Duggan said the borrowing
should be "as low as we can."
Duggan told the Detroit Free Press after leaving the witness
stand that the overall cost for Detroit's bankruptcy consultants
recently grew to $180 million from $130 million. According to a
document from Orr's office, the amounts paid and outstanding for
consultants' bills as of Oct. 3 were $137.2 million.
When Rhodes asked about using the collection of the Detroit
Institute of Arts as collateral for a loan, which FGIC is
suggesting in order to pay creditors richer recoveries, Duggan
said: "I am not a fan of borrowing at all. It's a big part of
how we got here."
The hearing began on Sept. 2. With the city's case for the
plan's confirmation completed, the hearing now turns to
testimony from witnesses for opposing creditors.
