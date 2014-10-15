DETROIT Oct 15 Ordinary Detroit residents
sounded off with passion and anger on Wednesday as they gave a
federal judge their views on the city's plan to exit its
historic municipal bankruptcy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes began a hearing on Sept.
2 to determine if Detroit's plan to restructure $18 billion in
debt is fair and feasible. On Wednesday, he heard from creditors
who do not have lawyers, known as "pro se objectors," as one of
the final groups to come before him.
"Our country is moving towards an oligarchy rather than a
democracy," community activist Fredia Butler told the court.
"I'm praying for justice."
Some residents of Detroit, whose population is mostly black,
were also unhappy that Michigan's white governor, Rick Snyder,
appointed an African-American emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, whom
they perceive as carrying out Snyder's orders.
"I'm an African-American and I believe from our history that
it has always been someone who looks like us to be put in place
to do work against us," Butler said. "Mr. Orr is the overseer
and Governor Snyder is the master, who is behind all the
decisions that are being made. I call this a planned racist
act."
Among the concerns are what will happen to the pensions of
the city's retired public workers.
"The plan of adjustment would send many retirees to
poverty," Butler said, referring to benefit cuts for those in
the general retirement system. "It is an unjust plan to impose
on people who have worked many years with the promise and hope
that they would be able to survive on funds that they expected
to receive in their retirement years."
After Orr filed the city's bankruptcy last year, with
Snyder's approval, he forged the plan mostly by settling with
major creditors. The plan would cut general employee pension
benefits by 4.5 percent and eliminate their annual cost of
living adjustments. Police and fire pension benefits would not
be reduced, but would lose annual increases.
Major holdout creditor Financial Guaranty Insurance Co
has argued the plan is overly generous to pensioners.
FGIC, which insured city bonds, may announce a settlement with
Detroit on Thursday.
Detroit resident Elaine Thayer, whose mother and significant
other both receive pensions, said Detroit ignored and even
refused to pay into the retirement system.
"The employees didn't fail the city," Thayer said. "The city
has failed the employees and the retirees."
Walter Knall, a retired chemist from Detroit's health
department, expressed disdain over the city's attempt to recoup
what it deemed were excessive payments from a special annuity
fund. He said the ballot on the plan he received this summer did
not mention a 6.75 percent interest rate for the annuity
clawback. All creditors voted on the plan, with a majority of
Detroit's active and retired workers confirming it.
"The idea that I and my fellow retirees should be asked to
vote on a plan requiring us to pay tens of thousands of dollars
... without knowing the terms of the payback is being calculated
is outrageous and illegal," Knall said.
Former Detroit City Councilwoman JoAnn Watson questioned
Orr's filing of the bankruptcy in July 2013 without the backing
of the city's elected officials.
"That's a conflict, your honor," Watson said, noting the
city - defined by the U.S. Justice Department as being led by a
mayor and council - technically did not file for bankruptcy. "It
bypassed the democratic process."
