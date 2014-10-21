(Adds details of exit financing, revenue projections,
background on case)
By Karen Pierog
DETROIT Oct 21 The U.S. judge overseeing
Detroit's historic bankruptcy dropped hints on Tuesday on what
he wants to hear in the city's closing statements and what he
may be scrutinizing in creditor settlements.
The city's emergency manager also testified in federal court
on Tuesday that a recent settlement with the last major holdout
creditor was important to keeping elements of Detroit's debt
adjustment plan together.
"We are getting finality and stability going forward,"
state-appointed Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr told U.S. Bankruptcy
Court Judge Steven Rhodes, referring to last Thursday's deal
with bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co.
Rhodes said he wants the city to explain its settlements
with creditors, its exit financing, the "reasonableness" of
consultants' fees and the business justification for
discrimination among classes of unsecured creditors in closing
arguments scheduled for Oct. 27.
Rhodes is conducting a hearing that started on Sept. 2 to
determine if the plan for adjusting $18 billion of debt and
exiting the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy is fair to
creditors and feasible for the city to carry out.
FGIC, which has a $1.1 billion exposure from insuring
Detroit pension debt, would receive a 13 percent recovery in the
plan under the settlement reached last week.
Orr testified that without that settlement, the court might
have rejected the restructuring plan and thereby scuttled all
the settlements the city has forged. He added that Detroit's two
retirement systems would have been under threat of lawsuits
related to the pension debt.
"It might well have exposed the retirement systems to a FGIC
claim for a billion dollars," he said.
Rhodes quizzed Orr about the value of part of the settlement
in which FGIC would acquire and develop the Joe Louis Arena site
and its parking lot into a hotel and retail space.
Orr said the property has no current market value because
the arena is set to be demolished, but various credits, tax
increment financing and demolition money for the project add up
to $22 million.
The Detroit City Council will discuss the FGIC settlement in
a closed session on Wednesday.
Orr also testified that a Barclays Capital loan for exiting
bankruptcy has been cut back to $275 million after Detroit
reached a litigation settlement with a contractor, received a $5
million payment from Hilco Industrial Llc for a contract to hold
auctions of city excess property and revised parking revenue
projections.
Earlier this month, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan raised
concerns when the loan amount increased to $325 million.
Also on Tuesday, accounting consultant Guarav Malhotra told
Rhodes the city stands to gain at least $20 million from selling
copper wiring from public lighting that is being replaced.
Malhotra, who works for Ernst & Young and testified on
changes in the plan's projections due to the FGIC settlement,
said Detroit "should be able to meet its operating expenses and
meet its obligations."
Rhodes also asked Orr, whose already-diminished role ends
when the city emerges from bankruptcy, if he would have any
personal involvement with a financial review commission intended
to keep a check on city finances.
"I don't know," Orr said.
Rhodes expects to announce his decision the week of Nov. 3.
Meanwhile, holders of about $1 billion of Detroit pension
debt are considering signing off on the FGIC settlement, and
could by Friday drop their objections to the city's
restructuring plan, their lawyer Thomas Moers Mayer told Rhodes
on Tuesday.
The settlement had left dangling seven investment firms that
hold most of the $1.1 billion Detroit certificates of
participation (COPs) that FGIC had insured. Those firms had
planned to opt in to the settlement but then hit a stumbling
block in their negotiations last Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Detroit filed only a draft of the final version
of its bankruptcy plan, saying it needed time to integrate
FGIC's settlement with a deal reached with another bond insurer,
Syncora Guarantee Inc. Rhodes said the court-appointed expert
witness on feasibility, Martha Kopacz, would testify Wednesday
on the draft, but could return to the stand if the economics in
the final plan are changed.
Heather Lennox, a Jones Day attorney representing Detroit,
said that mediation later on Tuesday would run nonstop until
there is a final plan.
(Additional reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit and
Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)