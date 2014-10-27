DETROIT Oct 27 The federal judge overseeing Detroit's historic bankruptcy case said on Monday he will issue his ruling on the city's debt adjustment plan on Nov. 7.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes heard closing arguments by the city and other parties on Monday aimed at convincing him the plan is fair to creditors and feasible for Detroit to implement.

If Rhodes confirms the plan, Detroit would exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)