BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
DETROIT Oct 27 The federal judge overseeing Detroit's historic bankruptcy case said on Monday he will issue his ruling on the city's debt adjustment plan on Nov. 7.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes heard closing arguments by the city and other parties on Monday aimed at convincing him the plan is fair to creditors and feasible for Detroit to implement.
If Rhodes confirms the plan, Detroit would exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.